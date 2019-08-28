Gardaí 'at a loss' to know how Kildare rape accused entered State, court told

A man with no ties to Ireland and accused of raping a woman in Co Kildare has been denied bail after a court heard gardaí were “at a loss” to know he got into the country.

The 46-year-old, from a non-EU nation, was charged with rape of a woman on a date in June 2017 at a house in a Co Kildare town. He replied “it was not 2017” after he was charged.

Detective Garda Gerard Moore told Dublin District Court the accused had no ties to the jurisdiction and had been refused leave to enter Ireland in 2004.

He objected to bail citing flight risk.

He said the accused had lived in Ireland a considerable period of time but has no status here. He had never engaged with immigration services, Detective Garda Moore said.

His passport did not have any stamps for entering Ireland or the UK, he said. “I’m at a loss to say how he came to Ireland,” Detective Garda Moore said.

Garrett Casey BL said his client was presumed innocent but would spend a lengthy period of time in custody if bail was refused.

He said his client, who has an address in Dublin, had worked in Ireland for three years and was willing to sign on at his local Garda station.

The accused, who stood with his hands joined, did not address the court.

Pleading for bail, his barrister said the accused had no history of bench warrants and his passport was in the possession of the State. He had not tried to evade justice, counsel submitted.

Detective Garda Moore again said the accused had no ties in Ireland and it was not known how he got here.

Judge O’Leary refused bail. The accused was remanded in custody to appear again tomorrow.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed he is to face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the prosecution. Legal aid was granted.