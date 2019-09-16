News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí assisting PSNI in Belfast murder probe

Gardaí assisting PSNI in Belfast murder probe
Picture: PA
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 12:32 PM

Gardaí are assisting their Northern Irish counterparts in the murder investigation of a woman who disappeared in Belfast in 2017.

An Garda Síochána have commenced a search for Saoirse Smyth, disappeared in April 2017, in a forested area in Omeath, Co. Louth.

The search is being conducted by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

They are being assisted by the Louth Divisional Search Team, Garda Technical Bureau, specialist Forensic Archaeologist and specialist Cadaver Search dogs as well as PSNI investigators.

Saoirse, was last seen in the Belfast area in April 2017, she had very distinctive red hair and was approximately 5’0” tall and of slim build.

Gardaí previously conducted a technical examination of a house in relation to this case in Co Louth in July 2018.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the case is asked to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station or contact their local garda station or the PSNI.

READ MORE

Stephen Teap believes CervicalCheck recommendations will be implemented - eventually

More on this topic

Man, 73, assaulted with shovel in unprovoked attack has permanent brain damageMan, 73, assaulted with shovel in unprovoked attack has permanent brain damage

Over 250,000 burglaries in Ireland over 10-year periodOver 250,000 burglaries in Ireland over 10-year period

Man arrested over deaths of Scottish mother and toddler who disappeared in 1976Man arrested over deaths of Scottish mother and toddler who disappeared in 1976

New garda unit specialising in sexual crimes and domestic violence to open in West CorkNew garda unit specialising in sexual crimes and domestic violence to open in West Cork


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced

Gardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick StGardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick St

8 minutes away from gas supply being ignited: 19 families homeless after Dublin flats fire8 minutes away from gas supply being ignited: 19 families homeless after Dublin flats fire

Man killed in early-morning Kerry collisionMan killed in early-morning Kerry collision


Lifestyle

I’m giggling but also it is tinged with tension. I peep out from behind the large sycamore. They are three trees away.Opening Lines: I’m just a bearded wheezing giggly man on the ground

I did my Leaving Cert in June and have just started college this week, so my school experience is extremely fresh in my memory. I went to Davis College in Mallow and it was a fantastic experience. I was the loud obnoxious child at the back of the classroom from day one. I had to (and still do, by the way) have an opinion on everything.Stand up and be counted : The Young Offender's Demi Isaac Oviawe on college and school life

When I was in secondary school I started working part-time as a waitress and I suppose I caught the hospitality bug back then.You've been served: General manager at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa Caitriona O’Keeffe

That an American study has found straight women prefer dad bods (“an untoned and slightly plump male physique, especially one that is considered attractive”) to six packs and hard shiny abs comes as no great surprise.Outside the Box: Tone down guys, us girls don’t mind moobs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »