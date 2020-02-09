News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí asking for help in locating missing teenager from Dublin

Sean Molony
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 03:29 PM

The family of a teenager missing from Dublin 8 said they are concerned for his welfare.

Sean Molony was last seen in the South Circular Road area on Thursday afternoon.

The 15-year-old, who is known to hang around Dublin City centre and Leopardstown, has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey North Face hoody and tracksuit bottoms, black North Face jacket and dark Nike runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

TOPIC: Missing people

