Gardaí ask for information on van and car in connection with fatal shooting in Meath

The Peugeot Bipper Van which Gardaí are investigating. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 03:44 PM

Gardaí investigating a fatal shooting in Co. Meath are appealing for help from the public.

39-year-old Richie Carberry was shot dead outside his home at Castlemartin Drive in Bettystown at around 11.40pm on Monday night.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information who noticed any suspicious activity around the Castlemartin Estate/Eastham Road area in the days and weeks prior to the day of the shooting.

In particular, they want anyone who may have seen a Peugeot Bipper Van (08 D 124410) between September 27, 2019 and November 4, 2019, to contact them.

It was bought in South Dublin on September 27 and investigators say was parked near Castlemartin Close and Eastham Close between October 30 and November 4.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a Blue Ford Fiesta (06 D 80706) around Eastham Court, Eastham Road or the general Bettystown area in the days and weeks leading up to Monday, November 4.

A Blue Ford Fiesta similar to the one Gardaí are investigating. Pic: Garda Press Office
A Blue Ford Fiesta similar to the one Gardaí are investigating. Pic: Garda Press Office

This car was found burnt out at The Grange, Ballyboughal, Dublin following the shooting.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have come across it between Bettystown and Ballyboughal between 11.40pm on Monday, November 4, and 12.20am on Tuesday, November 5 to contact them.

They are interested in any motorists with dashcam footage to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


