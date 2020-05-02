Gardaí ask for help to find teenage boy missing for three days

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from his home in Co. Louth.

Gardaí are asking for help to find Reece Atkinson who is missing from the Monasterboice area of Louth since Wednesday.

He is described as being around six foot tall with short, shaved, blonde hair. He also has a slim build with blue eyes.

When last seen Reece was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.