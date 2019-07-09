Gardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to Dublin

A teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Sligo.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 16-year-old Kian Dwyer who was last seen on July 6 in Sligo town.

It is believed he may have travelled to Tallaght in Dublin.

He is described as being five feet 11 inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red zip jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and green runners.

Anyone who has seen Kian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.