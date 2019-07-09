News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to Dublin

Gardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 08:38 PM

A teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Sligo.

Gardaí are asking for help to find 16-year-old Kian Dwyer who was last seen on July 6 in Sligo town.

It is believed he may have travelled to Tallaght in Dublin.

He is described as being five feet 11 inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red zip jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and green runners.

Anyone who has seen Kian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclub

More on this topic

Update: Missing Carlow woman found safe and wellUpdate: Missing Carlow woman found safe and well

Teenager missing from Co MeathTeenager missing from Co Meath

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teenager, 17Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teenager, 17

Latest: Body of missing Enniscorthy man foundLatest: Body of missing Enniscorthy man found

missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Gardaí make three arrests after attack leaves two men in Dublin hospitalGardaí make three arrests after attack leaves two men in Dublin hospital

Man admits attacking former partner twice while she attended children's hospital with their sonMan admits attacking former partner twice while she attended children's hospital with their son

Call for Leap cards to be issued for homeless childrenCall for Leap cards to be issued for homeless children

Jury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanismJury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanism


Lifestyle

Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist, HSE National Quality ImprovementWorking Life: Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist

Don’t stress about baggage charges for your week in the sun this summer. Pare back your holiday wardrobe to the bare essentials and fill that carry on with a few versatile but stylish, wear-anywhere-wonders that you know you’ll reach for day after day. This is your ten-point, ten-kilo packing plan for perfect holiday style! Carolyn Moore reports.Packing perfect summer style it into a 10kg carry-on

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas showcased its autumn/winter 19 collections at the Examination Hall in Trinity College, Dublin, flanked by ornamental pilasters and imposing whole-length portraits of Queen Elizabeth and eminent alumni. The message of the 90-look show was clear – gutsy glamour is top of the new season curriculum.Gutsy glamour on show as Brown Thomas airs its autumn/winter 19 collections

It’s the latest green juice the wellness world is loving.What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »