News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí ask for help to find missing Cavan teenager

Gardaí ask for help to find missing Cavan teenager
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 01:28 PM

Gardaí in Co. Cavan are searching for a teenager who has been missing from there for two days.

Reece Murphy, aged 17, was last seen in the Ballyjamesduff area of the county on Wednesday.

He is described six foot tall with a of slim build and black hair.

When last seen Reece was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a bright blue hoody, black runners and black stud earrings.

Anyone with any information that can help in finding Reece is asked to contact Gardaí in Bailieboro on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Girl, 11, among 30 people honoured at National Carer of the Year Awards

More on this topic

Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing person in ClareGardaí seek public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing person in Clare

Update: 18-year-old missing from Dublin has been locatedUpdate: 18-year-old missing from Dublin has been located

Gardaí appeal for help in locating girl, 15, missing from DublinGardaí appeal for help in locating girl, 15, missing from Dublin

Latest: Man, 80, suffering from Alzheimer's found safeLatest: Man, 80, suffering from Alzheimer's found safe


missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Boil water notice for 500 people in LimerickBoil water notice for 500 people in Limerick

Government willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services CardGovernment willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services Card

Ross to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownershipRoss to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownership

Gardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-insGardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-ins


Lifestyle

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

As Darina Allen marks 21 years of her column for The Irish Examiner, Weekend editor VICKIE MAYE pays tributeWeekend Editor: 'Darina has helped us put dinners on the table, week in and week out'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »