Gardaí are asking for help to find a missing teenage boy from Rathfarnham in Dublin.

15-year-old Jamie Walsh was last seen in the area on Monday, May 27.

He is described as being five foot three inches tall with dark brown hair, a medium build and green eyes.

When last seen Jamie was wearing a red top, black tracksuit hoodie and red runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000.