News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí ask for help finding missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí ask for help finding missing Dublin teenager
Laura Fagan.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 04:56 PM

Gardai are appealing for help in finding a missing teenage girl in Dublin.

17-year-old Laura Fagan has been missing from her home in Swords since Wednesday, April 8.

She went into town with her sisters and was last seen on Dorset Street at around 5.30 pm that evening.

She is five-foot-two in height, of slight build with long black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Laura's whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin teen

Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and wellUpdate: Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Missing Meath teenager locatedMissing Meath teenager located

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co MayoBoy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Housing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisisHousing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisis

Ireland facing ‘some of its darkest days’, warns TaoiseachIreland facing ‘some of its darkest days’, warns Taoiseach

HSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 traumaHSE staff can avail of free counselling to help them deal with Covid-19 trauma

Three arrested following public order incidents in CavanThree arrested following public order incidents in Cavan


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll picks out the best that tv has to offer this week.5 TV shows for the week ahead

Having trouble sleeping right now? You’re not the only one.Video: 5 tips for better sleep during the pandemic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »