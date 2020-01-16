News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrested Romanian national in connection with 2017 murder of Rose Hanrahan

Rose Hanrahan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 05:23 PM

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a Romanian national in connection with the murder of Rose Hanrahan.

Ms Hanrahan, 78, was murdered in her home at 55 New Road, Thomondgate in December 2017.

In a statement released today, gardaí said that they have extradited a 45-year-old male Romanian from the United Kingdom.

Gardaí said the man "was arrested for the murder of Rose Hanrahan at approximately 4pm at Dublin Airport and is currently being transported to Henry Street Garda Station."

They added that investigating gardaí "obtained a European Arrest Warrant before the High Court, details of which were circulated through Interpol to the UK authorities.

"This EAW was executed by Sussex Police in July 2019.

"The male appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on 2nd January 2020, where his extradition was finally ordered on this European Arrest Warrant."

Investigating gardaí and the Family Liaison Officers have informed the family.

Gardaí said that the family have also been informed at every stage of this investigation.

