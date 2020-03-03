News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrest youth after shooting incident in Tipperary

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 09:06 AM

Gardaí in Clonmel have arrested a young man and seized a number of firearms following a shooting incident in Co. Tipperary last night.

At around 10.30pm, officers received reports of shots fired outside a house in the Mullinahone area.

It is understood a number of people were in the house at the time but no one was injured.

Gardaí recovered a number of spent casings from the scene.

During a follow-up operation, local gardaí with help from the helicopter support unit arrested a man in his late teens a short time later.

A number of licensed firearms and ammunition were also seized.

The youth is being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clonmel Garda Station.

