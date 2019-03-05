Gardaí arrest two young brothers after 'arsenal' of weaponry found during raid

Gardaí have arrested two young brothers after they raided a house and found an “arsenal” of weaponry, including replica firearms, real ammunition, samurai swords, extendable batons, knuckle dusters and smoke bombs.

Picture: An Garda Síochána

Officers also found evidence of a significant ground-level drug distribution operation, with various street deals of an assortment of drugs, including former head shop substances, as well as €2,000 in cash.

While all the firearms – one rifle and two small arms - were replicas, the small amount of ammunition seized and the two magazines recovered were real, leading to suspicions they could have been destined for actual firearms.

Examinations are being conducted as to where the ammunition and magazines came from.

The brothers, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and are being questioned under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act, which allows for a potential maximum detention period of seven days.

The seizure was part of ongoing operations targeting criminal gangs by gardaí in the Dublin West division.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí in west Dublin have arrested two men and seized drugs, ammunition, and replica firearms during a planned operation in Finglas on Monday.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of organised criminal groups in west Dublin by the K-District Community Action team supported by units at Finglas Garda station.

It said a house was searched in the Prospect Hill, in Finglas South.

“During the search Gardaí recovered quantities of cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines with a combined estimated street value of €60k (pending analysis).”

There was also an array of packages containing former head shop substances.

“A replica rifle, two replica handguns and quantities of ammunition were also recovered and removed for ballistic examination, along with three samurai swords and cash €2,000,” the statement said.

Images of the find also show that a smoke grenade, extendable batons and knuckle dusters.

Sources said this was a “relatively low-level group” that did not have known connections to any of the major gangs in Finglas and appeared to operate on their own.

The two youths were working out of a house, where the items were being kept, and that they were not particularly well known to gardai.

Tests will be conducted on the drugs and replica firearms to confirm what they are and inquiries will be made regarding who is supplying them and whether the youths can be linked to any acts of violence or intimidation in the area.

The two young men are being detained at Finglas Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.