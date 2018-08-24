Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí arrest two women after seizing more than €650,000 of drugs in Dublin

Friday, August 24, 2018 - 10:28 PM

Gardaí in Dublin have seized more than €650,000 worth of drugs and arrested two women in two searches this evening.

Gardaí stopped the car in Bluebell, Dublin, at around 5pm which was driven by a woman and heroin, with an estimated street value of €4,000, was seized after officers searched the car.

Officers arrested the woman, who is in her 30s, as part their investigation into organised crime in South and West Dublin.

She is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

In a follow-up search at a house in Bluebell, 4.5kgs of heroin and crack cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €670,000.

A small amount of prescription tablets were also seized.

A second woman, also in her 30s, was arrested at the house and is being held at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.


