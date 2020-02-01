Gardaí arrest two men in connection with attack on Keith Greaney in Cork

Gardaí today arrested two men in their 20s in connection with the sickening attack on Keith Greaney in the Dunard estate in Lotamore, Mayfield earlier this month.

Both men were arrested this morning by detective Gardaí from Mayfield Garda Station.

They are currently detained at Gurranabraher and Mayfield Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Echo revealed yesterday that gardaí had informally interviewed Mr Greaney in recent days after he came out of an induced coma at Cork University Hospital.

Mr Greaney, aged 23, was with his girlfriend, Nicole O'Leary, when three men broke into his home, dragged him from his bed, beat him with a car exhaust pipe and attacked him with a machete just before 4am on January 20.

The assailants then doused him in petrol, set him on fire and then smashed the windscreen of his car.

He has suffered life-changing injuries and had been in an induced coma following the attack on January 20.

Mr Greaney had initial discussions with investigators who are waiting for an official statement from him when his condition improves further.

Gardaí had previously spoken to three people in relation to the attack.