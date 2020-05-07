News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrest two men as part of operation into organised criminal croups

Gardaí seized false passports, fake personal ID and over €10,000 in cash.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 02:36 PM

Two men have been arrested following a garda search in Dublin today, which uncovered fake passports and over €10,000 in cash.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau searched two properties in Dublin 15.

It was part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of an organised criminal group engaged in money laundering via money mules and bogus bank accounts.

Gardaí seized false passports, fake personal ID, over €10,000 in cash, account books and other financial documents.

Two men in their 30s were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown and Ballymun Garda Stations.

Evidence was also found of six people receiving Covid-19 payments who were not entitled to it, and the Department of Social Protection has terminated these payments.

