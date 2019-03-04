NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí arrest two men and seize ATM skimming equipment in Navan

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 03:36 PM
By Rebecca Stiffe

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and Navan Gardaí have arrested two men and seized equipment related to ATM skimming in Meath today.

Picture: An Gardaí Síochána.

Gardaí carried out a search on Slane Road this morning and seized a fake ATM front, hard drives, receiving devices, soldering equipment, laptops, sat navs, pin hold cameras, skimming devices and various other kinds of ATM skimming equipment.

Approximately 500 blank cards used for storing data copied at ATMs were also seized.

Two Romanian nationals, in their late 40s and late 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Investigations are still on going.

Picture: An Gardaí Síochána.

