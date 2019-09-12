News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrest two men after fight on tarmac at Dublin Airport

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 03:42 PM

Gardaí are investigating after two passengers had a fight on the tarmac at Dublin Airport.

The incident between two men in their 30s happened when they got off an Aer Lingus flight from Palma in Spain yesterday morning.

Airport Police were called to the scene in the apron area shortly before 3am.

Gardaí arrested the men and they have since been released pending further investigations.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said: "Aer Lingus can confirm that flight EI739 travelling from Palma to Dublin on the 10th September landed safely at Dublin Airport.

"An incident following disembarkation involving two guests who were travelling on the flight has been reported to An Garda Síochána who are handling the matter accordingly."

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí are investigating an assault incident between two males, both aged in their 30s, that occurred on a boarding ramp in Dublin Airport on 11/9/19 at approximately 2:50am.

"Both males were detained and released shortly after pending further investigation."

