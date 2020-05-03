Gardaí arrest two men after aggravated burglary leaves teenager in hospital

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in the Dublin Road area of Dundalk have arrested two men.

At around 1am this morning two men in their 20s forced their way into the house and attacked a 17-year-old boy who lived there.

He was taken to hospital with injuries. The two men left the scene stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

After studying CCTV, gardaí identified the two men and arrested them a short time later. They are being held at Dundalk Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident to contact them at Dundalk on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.