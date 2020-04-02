News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 06:28 PM

Gardai have arrrested two men in their 30s at an apartment in Longford following the seizure of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA with an estimated valued of over €200k.

As part of investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Longford and Roscommon, the Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search of an apartment in the Main Street area of Ballymoahon, Co. Longford, today.

During the course of the search cannabis worth €100,000, cocaine to the value of €70,000 and MDMA worth €30,000 was seized.

All the drugs which were seized are subject to analysis.

Two men, aged in their early 30s, have been arrested and are detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

