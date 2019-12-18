Gardaí arrest three after latest Dublin shooting leaves man in hospital

Update: Gardaí have arrested three men in connection with a shooting in Dublin last night.

A man in his 20s was shot at around 8.45pm last night at Shancastle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and remains in Connolly Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his late teens is being held at Ronanstown Garda Station and two men in their 20s are currently detained in Lucan Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, particular any road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The scene of the latest west Dublin shooting remains sealed off this morning.

A man in 20s was seriously injured after he was shot by a lone gunman at Shancastle Park in Clondalkin at 8.45pm last night.

He is being treated at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

The attacker fled the scene on foot and Gardaí are appealing for information.

Local TD Mark Ward says the shooting is an attack on the whole community.

Mr Ward said: "Nobody has the right to take the law into their hands like this.

"Now they only live a couple of hundred yards from where the incident took place itself and I know the people around the area are going to be traumatised and frightened but the people of Clondalkin deserve better than this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.