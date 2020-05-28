News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in Offaly

The four men were arrested yesterday morning in Clara in Co. Offaly.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 08:15 AM

Four men remain in custody at garda stations across the midlands this morning following the seizure of guns and ammunition.

The men are believed to be part of a hit team from South America, hired to kill a person.

The four men were arrested yesterday morning in Clara in Co. Offaly after being intercepted by armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit.

A number of guns and several rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The men are all of South American origin and believed to be from Brazil.

They're suspected of being part of a "hit squad" hired by participants in an ongoing local feud.

It is understood it began over a €100 drugs debt.

All four men are being held at garda stations across the midlands and can be detained for up to three days.

