Gardaí arrest sports figure

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 06:20 AM

A civilian known in sporting circles is the latest person to be arrested as part of a widening high-level Garda probe into alleged corruption in the force.

The man, aged in his early 50s, is under investigation for being a suspected conduit in the alleged supply of information from gardaí to members of a Munster organised crime gang.

The individual was arrested for suspected conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

His detention follows the arrest last May of three members of An Garda Síochána — a superintendent, an inspector and a detective garda.

The detective garda was arrested for suspected conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, the same offence as the civilian.

The inspector was arrested in relation to a drugs offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act, while the superintendent was arrested under section 62 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 — relating to disclosing information likely to have a harmful effect.

The arrests are part of a major operation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation into alleged Garda corruption in the Southern Region.

The civilian did not have any record that suggested links to organised crime, sources said. He was arrested on Thursday morning and released that night.

A Garda statement read: “This arrest is in relation to investigations by personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) into alleged wrong-doing or corruption involving Garda personnel in the Southern Region.”

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to follow.

