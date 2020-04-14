Gardaí arrest seven people over Easter Weekend under Operation Fanacht

Gardaí made seven arrests under new emergency powers enacted last week to enforce public compliance with Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The arrests were made under Operation Fanacht, which will continue for the duration of the Covid-19 restrictions, which are set to be reviewed before May 5.

Gardaí were given new powers of arrest under temporary regulations passed into law last week to ensure that people complied with current public health advice not to travel more than two kilometres from home.

Between Wednesday last week and midnight on Monday more than 2,500 gardaí were mobilised at over 600 checkpoints and high visibility patrols at popular natural beauty spots, parks and beaches.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said compliance levels with current Covid-19 restrictions were “very high” but that a small number of people breached the public health advice.

Under the operation gardai have set up 150 permanent checkpoints on major routes as well as more than 500 mobile checkpoints on other routes.

Gardaí said enforcement was a last resort and confirmed that seven arrests were made under the new emergency powers over the weekend. Gardaí will now consult with the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether to charge the individuals involved.

During the nationwide operation, gardaí also detected a number of other incidents including house and street parties, gatherings beyond the family unit, and non-essential travel.

Gardaí said 144 offences not related to the Covid-19 restrictions were detected during the operation. The offences related to public order, assault, road traffic, and drugs.

In one incident over the weekend, €6,300 of suspected cocaine was seized at a checkpoint in Bantry, Co Cork. No arrests were made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris urged members of the public to continue to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions in the weeks ahead: "There was a very high level of compliance with the public health guidelines over the Easter weekend. I want to thank the public for that. This has helped saved lives. We now need people to continue that high level of compliance over the coming weeks. Working together we can reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“Regrettably, there was a small minority who did not adhere to the guidelines or other legislation and Garda members had no option but to use the regulations or other legislation. This demonstrates the need for the regulations not only from an enforcement point of view, but also to support those who are willingly living their lives in line with the public health guidelines”.