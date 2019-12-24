News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrest more than 650 in less than a month of Christmas road safety campaign

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 08:55 AM

More than 650 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving since Gardaí launched their Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

This year's campaign was launched on Friday, November 29.

Last Christmas, Gardaí arrested almost 1,050 people who were suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gardaí say they will have an increased presence on the roads over the festive period.

They are reminding drivers to never get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

At the launch of their campaign, the gardaí said:

To all persons driving throughout the Christmas period, please be responsible and safe. Do not put yourselves or other road users at risk. Operate within the applicable speed limits and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

