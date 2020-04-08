Gardaí arrest man who threatens them with hatchet and knives in Dublin

A man has been arrested following what gardaí have called an incident of assault and endangerment in Co. Dublin this morning.

Officers were called to a report of a public order incident in Skerries just before 5am.

When they arrived at the scene, Gardaí saw a man in his 30s in front of a house holding a hatchet and two knives.

He threatened the officers with the weapons and smashed a window of the patrol car. No injuries were reported.

Additional Garda units arrived at the scene to apprehend him and he was arrested and taken to Balbriggan Garda Station.

The man has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.