Gardaí arrest man in Kerry in connection to possession of suspected firearm

Gardaí in Co Kerry have arrested and charged a man in relation to possession of a suspected firearm after a video circulated on social media appearing to show a man firing a shotgun.

The man in his 20s was arrested yesterday after a garda investigation.

"The suspected firearm was also seized and will now be sent for examination," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

The man was detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.