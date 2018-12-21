Gardaí arrest man in connection with murder of Aidan O’Driscoll in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a murder in Cork city two years ago.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this morning charged in connection with the murder of Aidan O’Driscoll in Blackpool, Cork, on December 7, 2016.

He was arrested this morning in the Cork area. He is the third person arrested in connection with the case.

Aidan O’Driscoll

A senior figure in the Real IRA, Mr O’Driscoll, 37, who was also known as “The Beast”, was shot multiple times in the north side of the city.

He was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.