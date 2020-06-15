News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrest man in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Donegal

A man in his 20s has been arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 07:17 PM

A man has been arrested in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in county Donegal.

A man in his early 20s was found along a road at Windyhall in Letterkenny at 4am this morning, and after he was taken to hospital he was pronounced dead.

After technical examinations, Gardaí discovered he had been hit by a vehicle, which failed to stop.

They are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

