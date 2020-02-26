Gardaí arrest man in connection with burglaries in Cork and Waterford

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with numerous burglaries in Cork and Waterford.

The man, 28, was arrested in Mallow, Co Cork yesterday.

Gardaí said the man is suspected of being involved in numerous burglary offences in the two counties on May 2 and May 11 in 2018.

Following reports of a number of burglaries in the Southern Region, a garda operation was implemented in an attempt to intercept and arrest the suspected offender in May 2018.

The man fled the scene in a car and collided with two occupied vehicles. One was a garda vehicle.

No injuries were reported during that incident.

The man is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí said in a statement that investigations are ongoing.