Gardaí arrest man during drugs raid in Cork city

Gardaí are questioning a man in his 20s after an estimated €60,000 worth of cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine was seized in Cork city last night.

Gardaí seized the drugs during a search at an apartment in Summerhill South.

Officers from the Divisional Drugs Unit at Anglesea St executed a search warrant at the apartment at around 8pm and recovered the suspected cannabis herb and €100 worth of suspected cocaine. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 20s who was arrested at the scene was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he is still being detained this morning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

