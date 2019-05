A 43-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí investigating 'alleged staged road traffic collisions', the Garda Press Office has confirmed.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau made the arrest after searching a property in north Co Dublin.

The man can be held for up to 24 hours after being arrested under the Civil Liabilities Act

As part of the overall investigation, a search warrant was executed at a solicitor’s office in the Dublin area, gardaí said.

The investigation is ongoing.