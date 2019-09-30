News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrest man and find drugs after car fails to stop at checkpoint

The drugs seized in Wexford today. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 12:30 PM

Gardaí have arrested a man after a car turned round at a checkpoint and drove away without stopping for officers.

Gardaí had set up a checkpoint in Clonard, Co. Wexford, early this morning at 12:10am.

A short time later, Gardaí arrested a motorist in his 20s. They searched his car and found a significant quantity of MDMA before he was taken to Wexford Garda Station.

In a follow-up search at a property in Wexford, officers found what they described as a "substantial" amount of MDMA.

They then searched another car and found more of the drug.

It is estimated that the combined value of the drugs seized is around €200,000.

Gardaí expect to make further arrests.

