Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 06:01 PM

Gardaí investigating organised crime in north Dublin have seized weapons and made an arrest.

Officers from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) stopped a number of vehicles while gardaí searched a premises and a communal area in the Donaghmede area of Dublin 13.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered and at around 1pm this afternoon a 44-year-old man was arrested.

He is being held at Coolock Garda Station for questioning.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by local Gardaí, were involved in the intelligence-led operations.

