Gardaí arrest man (50s) following M11 crash that killed driver

Update - 9.55pm: Gardaí investigating a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the M11 have arrested a man in his 50s. One man died in the crash.

The arrested man is currently detained at Gorey Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The collision involving a truck and another vehicle occurred Northbound on the M11, Gorey, at approximately 2.10pm today.

The vehicle involved was set alight as a result of the collision and the sole occupant of the vehicle - a man in his 30s - was fatally injured.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

The road has since reopened and the man's body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem is expected to take place tomorrow.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists with Dash Cam footage, travelling from Camolin towards the M11 Northbound to Clogh, Gorey, between 1.50pm and 2.15pm, to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station .

Earlier: A person has been seriously injured in a crash on the M11 in Co Wexford.

A car caught fire after colliding with a truck at about 2.30pm this afternoon.

The motorway is closed heading north between the Clough Roundabout and the Junction 11 Courtown.

Traffic is heavy with traffic being diverted via Gorey, and Garda forensic investigators are the scene.