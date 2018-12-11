NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí arrest eight for shoplifting in Cork city

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 05:20 AM
By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí arrested eight people involved in shoplifting incidents in Cork city over the weekend.

A Garda spokesman said that officers from Anglesea Street Garda Station had been deployed at key times to patrol busy shopping areas around the city and they detained the six men and two women.

“At all times of the year we support our business community, but at Christmas we are able to focus the additional resources given to us on increasing high-visibility patrols to combat shoplifting and other crimes,” said Superintendent John Quilter.

“This week, probationer gardaí were allocated to assist in the policing of Cork city during the busy Christmas period and we are already seeing the benefit with these arrests over the week-end.

“As part of the Christmas plan, crime prevention officer Sgt Tony Davis and I spoke to some of the business owners in the city today to go through our plan and to get some vital feedback from them.

“I would ask that all of our retailers go onto garda.ie and read through our retail security guide.”

The superintendent said that, in general, Cork city centre is a safe place for shopping.

“But I would ask people to take care,” said Supt Quilter, giving additional safety advice.

“Be careful when withdrawing money from cash machines, mind your belongings when in crowded areas, and don’t leave your shopping or valuables exposed inside a parked car.”

The spokesman said that, of the eight arrests made in the city over the weekend, a number will be brought before the courts while others will be dealt with by way of adult caution.

Three of the arrests at the weekend related to just one incident.


