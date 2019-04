A driver has been arrested after breaking a number of road traffic offences in Dublin yesterday.

At around 3pm, the gardaí were alerted of a car driving dangerously at the M7 roadworks.

The driver of the Volkswagen Polo failed to stop for officers before crashing into a barrier at City West.

It then emerged the motorist had no licence, no insurance, no NCT or tax and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The inside of the car stopped by Gardaí yesterday. Pic: @GardaTraffic.