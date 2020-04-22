News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí arrest and charge man in relation Drogheda drug seizure

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 02:18 PM

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation a drug seizure in Drogheda.

Yesterday, gardaí seized €7,800 of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb, pending analysis.

Gardaí attached to the Drogheda Drug Unit carried out a search of a house at Riverbank in Drogheda Co Louth shortly before 3.30pm

In a statement, gardaí said “that during the course of the intelligence-led operation Gardaí located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb, which is estimated to be worth approximately €7,800.”

 

A man in his mid-20s was arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

 

This man was subsequently charged yesterday evening in connection with the incident and is due to appear the courts at a later date.

