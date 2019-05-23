NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí arrest 16 in 32 searches in crackdown on crime in Drogheda

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 04:16 PM

Gardaí in Drogheda have arrested 16 people and seized five cars today.

Officers carried out 32 searches as part of Operation Stratus investigating criminality in the Drogheda Garda District.

It comes as a gang feud in Drogheda escalated recently which has resulted in more than 70 incidents directly connected to the violent feud there since last summer.

Thirty houses were searched in the District which resulted in 14 arrests on foot of outstanding warrants, resulting in all 14 being brought before the courts.

Another two men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of the commission of criminal acts within the Drogheda Garda District in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old man was charged and taken before Dundalk District Court while the 23-year-old man remains in custody in Drogheda Garda Station.

Two separate searches were conducted under The Misuse of Drugs Act.

Also, five vehicles were seized during the operation while 35 on-the-spot penalty notices for various roads traffic offences were issued.

KEYWORDS

crimeDrogheda

