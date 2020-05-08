Gardaí applying movement restriction powers 'proportionately' - Policing Authority

Additional reporting: Cate McCurryThe new emergency powers granted to gardaí to enforce movement restrictions during the Covid-19 are being applied "proportionately".That’s according to the second in a series of reports from the Policing Authority regarding the use of the powers during the pandemic.The report found that the new powers are being applied proportionately; that a reasonable approach is being taken at road checkpoints; and that gardaí have engaged proactively with communities across the country to very positive effect.However, the authority raised a number of concerns around priority Covid-19 testing for Garda personnel, policy on the presence of armed gardaí at some checkpoints, and the policing approach to a number of public events. These are to be monitored over the coming weeks. Sergeant John O'Reilly, of Community Policing in Finglas, collects prescriptions for members of the public from Aidene Browne, a pharmacist in Boots, Charlestown.

The report detailed that, for the week ending May 2, there were 47 incidents where gardaí exercised powers under the Health Act - bringing the total to 139. Two of these incidents were at the direction of a health professional.

From April 8 to May 2, there were 1,172 crime incidents which represented suspected offences disclosed or uncovered as a result of Covid-19 policing.

Gardaí carried out 13,302 checkpoints from April 20 to April 26, of which 38% were carried out in Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

An examination of four sample checkpoints in each region of the country found that, of the 13,324 vehicles counted passing through these checkpoints, only 21 (0.16%) were turned back.

READ MORE 27 further deaths from Covid-19 with 156 new cases confirmed

For the week ending May 2, anti-spit hoods were used in 13 incidents bringing the total uses to date to 293.

At a public meeting with the Policing Authority last week, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the new powers were being used on “very rare occasions” and that it had been stressed to gardaí to “use their discretion and common sense” when dealing with the public.

Meanwhile, the Garda response to coronavirus could change the face of community policing following an increased presence in local areas during the lockdown.

Units nationwide have been delivering medication, food and other services to the homes of vulnerable people and the elderly who are ’’cocooning’’.

Patrick McGowan, from Collins Avenue in Dublin, thanks Sergeant John O'Reilly, of Community Policing in Finglas, after receiving his prescription medicine.

Sergeant John O’Reilly, of community policing in Finglas in Dublin, said the frontline initiative has strengthened the relationship between gardaí and the public: "There is huge benefit to be gained from this, we’’re very much community-based and this is bringing us right back into the heart of the community to show that we are there to assist them.

"It doesn’t always have to involve a criminal nature. The feedback that we’re getting from the community and the people we’re visiting on a daily basis is extremely positive.

It’s vitally important that we maintain our links with the community, and this is without a doubt improving our relationships and strengthening our bonds with the community that we serve."

With the help of community representatives and Dublin City Council, gardaí in Finglas were able to identify the vulnerable and elderly people living locally.

Officers collect groceries, meals and prescriptions every day and deliver them to the homes of those who are isolated.

On some occasions, officers have also been taking elderly peoples' dogs for walks.