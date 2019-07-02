News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault on male in Dublin city centre

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 05:49 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on a male which occurred at the junction of Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2 on Saturday, June 29 at 3.50am.

A man in his 20s suffered serious head injuries after an assault by another male and was taken to St James Hospital.

It is believed that the assailant was not wearing a top at the time of the incident.

The male travelled on foot across O’Connell Bridge, turned left towards Bachelors Walk and then took the first left heading towards Bachelors Way.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as well as anyone who may have observed anything suspicious on O’Connell Bridge or in the directions of Bachelors Walk and Bachelors Way after 3.50am on June 29.

Gardaí are also appealing to any motorists who may have Dash Cam Footage and travelled these routes from 3.50am onwards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

