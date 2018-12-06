NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Longford shooting incident

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 06:37 PM

Gardaí in Granard are calling for witnesses to a shooting incident in Co Longford.

GSOC are investigating the circumstances of the incident, in which a Garda firearm was discharged - killing a dog and leaving one man with minor injuries.

In a statement, they said they are "appealing for witnesses in relation to a firearm incident where an official Garda firearm was discharged at Ferriskills."

A screengranb from the video.

The incident occurred on December 3.

A local man was treated in hospital for minor injuries which were not said to be life-threatening.

All faces have been pixelated and sound muted.

Yesterday, Councillor Gerry Warnock - the Chairman of Longford Joint Policing Committee - described reports of "death threats" to a garda involved in the incident as "disgusting".

- Digital Desk


More in this Section

DUP would back Tories in confidence vote – but only if May’s Brexit deal ditched

Three arrested on suspicion of paramilitary activity in Derry

Off-licence to close after selling alcohol to juvenile

The Lotto results are in...


Lifestyle

5 of the world’s most idyllic islands to blow away winter blues

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »