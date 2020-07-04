News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident on M4

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident on M4
A number of men and two cars were seen parked in the layby before junction 12 of the motorway at Kinnegad at around 7.10pm this evening.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 11:10 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses over an incident on a layby on the M4 in County Wesmeath.

A number of men and two cars were seen parked in the layby before junction 12 of the motorway at Kinnegad at around 7.10pm this evening.

Gardaí are anxious to identify these cars and speak to the men who were there.

One car is a dark blue/grey Skoda and the second is described as being a small black Opel Corsa or Citroen.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who was driving close to Junction 12 on the M4 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm; anyone who may have dash cam footage and who were travelling along the M4 eastbound between 6.45pm and 7.15pm and anyone who may have observed the vehicles described driving on the M4 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

[readmore]1009319/readmore]

More on this topic

Plans for graduated speed fines to be scrappedPlans for graduated speed fines to be scrapped

RSA renews road safety appeal following 9% increase in road deathsRSA renews road safety appeal following 9% increase in road deaths

Driver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hoursDriver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hours

Over 1,400 Nissan Micras recalled over airbag safety issueOver 1,400 Nissan Micras recalled over airbag safety issue

TOPIC: Road Safety

More in this Section

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...

Patients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 testPatients Association criticises €250 charge for Covid-19 test

State has failed to honour commitment to victims of sexual abuse in primary schools, says Louise O'KeeffeState has failed to honour commitment to victims of sexual abuse in primary schools, says Louise O'Keeffe

Toddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to DublinToddler and father missing from Co Roscommon believed to have travelled to Dublin


Lifestyle

All eyes are on America for Independence Day - so what happens when the country's borders reopen again? Tom Breathnach gets the lowdownAltered States: What will tourism in the US look like after lockdown?

From days by the seaside to adrenaline-filled days riding rollercoasters, Leinster offers staycationers major bang for their buck.Staycations 2020: Leinster, where Eastern promises are delivered in full

Des O'Sullivan previews the diverse items that will spark interest among collectorsAntiques: From a sword to crystal chandeliers and a dictionary

Kya deLongchamps strikes up the band for some lesser copied American mid-century talentIt's July 4 so let's strike up the band for American designs

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »