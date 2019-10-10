News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal road accident in Co Offaly

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 03:59 PM

Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co Offaly on Monday are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The collision between a van and a cyclist occurred on the Roscrea to Shinrone Road, Mountheaton, Shinrone, Birr at around 6.20pm on Monday, October 7.

A male cyclist aged in his 70s was brought to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead yesterday as a result of his injuries.

Gardaí at Birr garda station are appealing for witnesses who may have travelled on this road between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday evening or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Birr garda station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

TOPIC: Road accident

