Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin shooting to come forward

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 12:07 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Darndale in Dublin two weeks ago.

They discovered a motorbike on fire at Primrose Grove at around 9pm on May 14.

A short time later, a man in his late teens presented at Beaumont Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and non-life threatening injuries.

Road users who may have been in the Darndale, Artane and Priorswood areas between that night are being asked to come forward.

A full forensic examination of the area was carried out.

No arrests have been made, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

TOPIC: Crime

