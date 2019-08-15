News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to alleged sexual assault in Cork

Brian Boru Street. Picture: Google.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 04:24 PM

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an alleged sexual assault that is reported to have taken place in the early hours of yesterday morning. The alleged incident is understood to have taken place in the Brian Boru Street area of Cork.

Gardaí cordoned off an alleyway - a former railway siding which links Brian Boru Street to Lower Glanmire Road - for a technical examination. The alleyway is frequently used by people walking between Kent Railway Station and Cork city centre.

It is understood that Gardaí were alerted to an alleged incident at the scene around 1am yesterday. Shortly after, a woman in her mid-30s contacted the Cork Simon Community shelter on the nearby Anderson's Quay to report that she had been sexually assaulted.

Staff at the shelter then contacted gardaí and the woman was taken to the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital where she was examined and treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit. Gardaí sealed off the scene to conduct a forensic examination.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a female that is reported to have occurred in the Brian Boru Street area of Cork in the early hours of 15/8/19. Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have gathered CCTV footage from the area and are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510.

