Gardaí appeal for witnesses to accident that left teenager seriously injured

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 08:17 PM

A teenage boy has been seriously injured in a traffic accident in Co. Laois.

The accident happened on the M7 Motorway northbound at junction 17 on Monday at around 6pm.

The 15-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a truck and taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The man driving the truck escaped injury.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have ‘Dash Cam’ footage who were in the area of M7 motorway at junction 17 at 6pm and also anyone travelling on the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise between 5pm and 6pm on Monday evening to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 - 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


