Gardaí appeal for witnesses to accident that leaves woman seriously injured

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 09:11 PM

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorbike in Dublin last night.

Gardaí say the accident happened on the Cromwellsfort Road in Walkinstown at around 9.45pm.

The woman in her 20s was taken to St James Hospital with serious injuries. The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area last night from 9.30pm to 10pm, and may have seen the collision or any road users who may have camera footage to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 016 666 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

