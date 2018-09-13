Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of fatal collision in Athlone

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 12:32 PM

Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Bonavalley, Athlone on Tuesday morning are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

An 18-year-old male pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a van outside Athlone IT at 9.20am on September 11.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses, in particular, the driver of a white rigid truck with a tail lift who may have witnessed the accident occurring, to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


