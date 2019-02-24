Gardaí appeal for witnesses of Co Louth armed robbery

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at an arcade in the West Street area of Drogheda in Co Louth yesterday.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.45pm when a lone male entered the premises armed with an imitation firearm.

He threatened staff and left the scene on a bicycle with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No injuries were sustained in this incident. A technical examination of the scene will take place today.

The man is described as approximately 5' 6".

He wore a black hoody, a black scarf which covered his face, black jeans, and black shoes. He is thought to have spoken in a local accent.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200.