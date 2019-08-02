News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of cash in transit robbery at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of cash in transit robbery at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 04:32 PM

Gardaí attended the scene of a cash in transit robbery that occurred at a premises at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin at approximately 2.55pm today.

A cash box was taken during the incident. No injuries were reported.

It is understood there were three male suspects and they left the scene in a grey 07 D Opel Zafira.

This car was later found destroyed at Sheepmoor Crescent.

Gardaí at Blanchardstown are appealing for anyone with information, particularly motorists who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage or anyone who may have mobile phone footage, to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Two men arrested in Dublin as part of ongoing investigation into organised crime gang

More on this topic

Three gardaí hospitalised as they arrest man following 'assault incident' in DublinThree gardaí hospitalised as they arrest man following 'assault incident' in Dublin

Watch: Garda dragged by car as he tries to make drug arrest in DublinWatch: Garda dragged by car as he tries to make drug arrest in Dublin

‘Super’ garda regions and divisions proposed‘Super’ garda regions and divisions proposed

Driver caught using scratch card as insurance disc in Co CarlowDriver caught using scratch card as insurance disc in Co Carlow

GardaíRobberyCashTransitTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Ex-soldier accused of Bloody Sunday murders given first court dateEx-soldier accused of Bloody Sunday murders given first court date

Whiddy disaster relatives applying to High Court to rectify death certsWhiddy disaster relatives applying to High Court to rectify death certs

Criminal convictions for drug possession have 'serious and life-long consequences', says Catherine ByrneCriminal convictions for drug possession have 'serious and life-long consequences', says Catherine Byrne

Over 500,000 illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin PortOver 500,000 illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin Port


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »