Gardaí appeal for witnesses of cash in transit robbery at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Gardaí attended the scene of a cash in transit robbery that occurred at a premises at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin at approximately 2.55pm today.

A cash box was taken during the incident. No injuries were reported.

It is understood there were three male suspects and they left the scene in a grey 07 D Opel Zafira.

This car was later found destroyed at Sheepmoor Crescent.

Gardaí at Blanchardstown are appealing for anyone with information, particularly motorists who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage or anyone who may have mobile phone footage, to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.